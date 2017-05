684 SHARES Share Tweet

Criminals. Don’t blame it on the police when it happens because clearly you are warned. This happened Wednesday in patanisho area in Kayole.

They were warned on Tuesday and today one of them is no more, so true to his word Hessy wa Kayole is not beating about the bush. He is as serious as they come.

Your days are numbered so heed from your criminal activities or he will be coming for you.

AUTHOR: CELINA NJOKI

