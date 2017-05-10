What Do You Think Was Raila’s Prayer In Jerusalem ( PHOTOS)

Photos of NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Israel have stirred the internet after he was spotted praying.
Raila is pictured at the Jerusalem prayer tower with a prayer regalia complete with a bible.
Raila had left the country on Friday to attend an international conference.
In one of the photos Raila is seen inserting a piece of paper inside the walls of the prayer tower.
The Jerusalem Prayer Tower is a Messiah-centered sanctuary, of Spirit-led worship and prayer called to reveal the light of Yeshua to Israel and the Nations.
Expectation za ma yut politikali
