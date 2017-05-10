Class Six Boy Commits Suicide In Githurai

A 12 year old boy has committed suicide in Githurai, Mwihoko area.
The standard six boy committed suicide this morning after he was sent home by his teacher for not finishing his homework.
The boy’s neighbour says, he was found hanging himself on a sling in his parent’s house but died at the hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.
- Liz Mahita