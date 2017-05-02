Celebrations In Mathare As Flamboyant MCA Is Ousted In ODM Nominations

212 SHARES Share Tweet

Celebrations broke out in Mathare slums yesterday after Redson Otieno won ODM nominations for the Ngei ward.

Otieno ousted incumbent MCA Dan Mutiso after garnering 268 votes beating Mutiso who emerged third with 110 votes.

Ngei Ward residents accused Mutiso of neglecting them hence the show down

They claimed Mutiso has been spending most of his time in Mombasa enjoying himself instead of working for the people who elected him.

The ODM ticket winner has promised to represent the people of Ngei and also address their issues promptly if elected.

