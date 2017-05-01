Uhuru announces 18 per cent rise in minimum wage

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a minimum wage increase of 18 per cent rise for workers.
Speaking during the Labour Day celebrations, Uhuru has also increased non-taxable bonuses and overtime to Sh100,000.
Uhuru has further stated that the government will put measures to ensure that employers are also not hurt with the wage increase.
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli had yesterday started that workers be given at least 22 per cent rise in minimum wage by the government.
Previous post:
Babu Owino Clinches Embakasi East Ticket, Aladwa Trounces Ndolo Next Post:
Three People Electrocuted In Nairobi
Babu Owino Clinches Embakasi East Ticket, Aladwa Trounces Ndolo Next Post:
Three People Electrocuted In Nairobi
Related Posts
- Schuitman Jeroen Laurens