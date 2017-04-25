Moses Kuria Tells TV Journalist The F*** Word

April 25, 2017

Moses Kuria, Gatundu South MP

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has found himself in trouble after he told a TV journalist the F*** word.

NTV journalist Kennedy Mureithi was seeking Kuria’s response on allegations leveled against him that he was planning to rig the Kiambu votes before Kuria blatantly told him the F*** word.

“Your opponents are blaming you for the chaos that ha errupted,” asked Muriithi the NTV journalist.

“Who is blaming me? Moses Kuria is being blamed for everything that happens in Gatundu. I am tired of these stupid media. F*** you,” said Kuria before walking away from the media interview.

 

    • Schuitman Jeroen Laurens

      if he was raised by himself i can understand his way of responding …… if not …..his mum should be feeling ashamed of him!