Moses Kuria Tells TV Journalist The F*** Word

199 SHARES Share Tweet

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has found himself in trouble after he told a TV journalist the F*** word.

NTV journalist Kennedy Mureithi was seeking Kuria’s response on allegations leveled against him that he was planning to rig the Kiambu votes before Kuria blatantly told him the F*** word.

“Your opponents are blaming you for the chaos that ha errupted,” asked Muriithi the NTV journalist.

“Who is blaming me? Moses Kuria is being blamed for everything that happens in Gatundu. I am tired of these stupid media. F*** you,” said Kuria before walking away from the media interview.

about the author: Ghetto Radio