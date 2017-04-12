Suspected Thug Sprayed With Bullets After Stabbing Police Officer

145 SHARES Share Tweet

A suspected thug was last night shot dead by police after he allegedly stabbed a police officer in Huruma area.

The thug who was on a robbery spree with his two colleagues is reported to have stabbed the police officer who was on patrol in the area.

Eye witnesses say it his after he attacked the police officer that the officer’s colleagues way laid him and shot him severally, killing him on the spot.

The hospital is currently nursing injuries at a hospital in Nairobi while the thug’s body has been transported to the City Mortuary.

