Kenyan Drug Baron Deported From Madagascar

A Kenyan suspect who left the country after being linked to a Sh22 million heroin haul that was destroyed in the high seas in 2014 has been arrested.

Police have locked up Ndechumia Bilali Kimali soon after he touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi from Madagascar.

Kimali had taken off to Madagascar to evade arrest after being linked to drug trafficking in the country.

The suspect who is a father of six children appeared composed and could be heard questioning the police officers why they were harassing him.

Police say Mr Kimali is linked to the 7.6 kilogrammes of heroin that were blown up in the Indian Ocean on August 14, 2014.

The Kenya Defence Forces destroyed the narcotics together with a luxurious yacht, christened Baby Iris, that was trying to enter Kenya.

about the author: Ghetto Radio