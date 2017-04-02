Police Murder Young Man In Cold Blood (VIDEO)

556 SHARES Share Tweet

Police in Nairobi are under fire after a video showing one of them killing a suspected criminal in cold blood.

The amateur video which has now gone viral shows a plain clothes officer dragging the young man who had surrendered and shooting him severally.

This is after the suspect’s counterpart had been shot and was lying on the ground.

The shooting have however drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans from all walks of life with some condemning the incident while some hailing the work of the police.

check out;

about the author: Ghetto Radio