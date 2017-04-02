Kenyans Mark Two Years Since Garissa Attack

Kenyans are today marking two years since the Garissa attack that saw Al Shabaab gun men kill 147 students from the Garissa University.
Trending under the hashtag #GarissaUni2Yrs on Kenyans On Twitter are celebrating the heroes and heroins who lost their lives in the attack.
Some universities like Maseno University will conduct a Candle Lit Vigil today as from 5pm in memory of the victims.
Kisii University students held a peace walk in memory of the victims.
147 students were killed and 79 others injured in the Garissa University attack that happened in 2015.
