Janet Kanini Ikua’s Husband Breaks Silence On Wife’s Death

Janet Kanini Ikua’s husband George Ikua has finally broken his silence over his wife’s death. George who has been supportive of his wife with her struggle with the disease has penned an emotional letter to his wife who passed on yesterday.

“Goodbye love,

‘Good People’

(performed by Jussie Smollett & Yazz)

Sometimes it’s hard to pray

Sometimes it’s hard to stay grateful

It’s painful, hurts so bad

Sometimes it’s hard to breathe

It’s hard to keep goin’

We keep holdin’ on to what could have been But we’ll get by

We’ll see the light

In the morning

It’s gonna be alright

The circumstance

Is in the plan

Even if we don’t fully understand

Why the bad things happen to the good people Sometimes it’s hard to pray

I know sometimes it’s hard to be patient

Ooh I hate it

Yeah it hurts so bad

Sometimes it’s hard to believe

So hard to keep goin’

We keep holdin’ on to what could have been We’ll get by

We’ll see the light

In the morning

It’s gonna be alright

The circumstance

It’s in the plan

Even if we don’t fully understand

Why the bad things happen to the good people

So much pain

It’s still a lesson

Sometimes it rains

It’s still a blessing

You never see the silver lining

In the cloud

And so you doubt it

You never know how much you truly have

Until you go without it

One day its gonna turn into another season

You’re gonna see that

All your tragedy

You had was for another reason

It’s just a temporary goodbye

So ya gotta keep ya head high

The rain is coming down and its pouring

But joy is gonna come inside the morning

But we’ll get by

Listen;