Janet Kanini Ikua’s Husband Breaks Silence On Wife’s Death

Janet Kanini Ikua’s husband George Ikua has finally broken his silence over his wife’s death. George who has been supportive of his wife with her struggle with the disease has penned an emotional letter to his wife who passed on yesterday.
“Goodbye love,
‘Good People’
(performed by Jussie Smollett & Yazz)
Sometimes it’s hard to pray
Sometimes it’s hard to stay grateful
It’s painful, hurts so bad
Sometimes it’s hard to breathe
It’s hard to keep goin’
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been
But we’ll get by
We’ll see the light
In the morning
It’s gonna be alright
The circumstance
Is in the plan
Even if we don’t fully understand
Why the bad things happen to the good people
Sometimes it’s hard to pray
I know sometimes it’s hard to be patient
Ooh I hate it
Yeah it hurts so bad
Sometimes it’s hard to believe
So hard to keep goin’
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been
We’ll get by
We’ll see the light
In the morning
It’s gonna be alright
The circumstance
It’s in the plan
Even if we don’t fully understand
Why the bad things happen to the good people
So much pain
It’s still a lesson
Sometimes it rains
It’s still a blessing
You never see the silver lining
In the cloud
And so you doubt it
You never know how much you truly have
Until you go without it
One day its gonna turn into another season
You’re gonna see that
All your tragedy
You had was for another reason
It’s just a temporary goodbye
So ya gotta keep ya head high
The rain is coming down and its pouring
But joy is gonna come inside the morning
But we’ll get by
Listen;
