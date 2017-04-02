IG Boinnet Orders Probe Into Eastleigh Killings

89 SHARES Share Tweet

The inspector general of police Joseph Boinnet has ordered investigations into an incident shown in viral video where police officers in plain clothes killed two men in Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

Police spokesperson Charles Owino say those in the video must also be identified for probe.

Police Commander Japheth Koome yesterday dismissed the video as an edited clip to incriminate his officers.

Koome said the victims were members of gangs being sought after by the police after killing an officer in the area.

