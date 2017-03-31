Youth Attempt To Eject Kidero’s Health Minister From Office

A section of Nairobi youth leaders on Thursday stormed the office of county executive for Health Ben Muia with  the intention to eject him out of office for what they term as sabotaging youth agendas, in the health sector and frustrating youthful officers in his docket.

Muia who  is reported to have had a prior hint on the ejection fled for his safety before arrival of the  the youths.

At Muias’ office they  confronted the secretary whom was later rescued  by the security officers ,who intervened pleading with the youth to stop their action.

Addressing the media through  Nairobi ODM Youth leader Jonna Onyango the youth  gave Muia a two day altimatum to address their grievances failure to which they will lock him out of the office.

Meawhile Muia has denied the allegations describing them  as intimidations and side-shows.

