Youth Attempt To Eject Kidero’s Health Minister From Office

A section of Nairobi youth leaders on Thursday stormed the office of county executive for Health Ben Muia with the intention to eject him out of office for what they term as sabotaging youth agendas, in the health sector and frustrating youthful officers in his docket.

Muia who is reported to have had a prior hint on the ejection fled for his safety before arrival of the the youths.

At Muias’ office they confronted the secretary whom was later rescued by the security officers ,who intervened pleading with the youth to stop their action.

Addressing the media through Nairobi ODM Youth leader Jonna Onyango the youth gave Muia a two day altimatum to address their grievances failure to which they will lock him out of the office.

Meawhile Muia has denied the allegations describing them as intimidations and side-shows.

ALLAN OTIENO



about the author: Ghetto Radio