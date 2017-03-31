Sossion Threatens To Sue Nairobian After It Claimed His Wife Cheated On Him (VIDEO)

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion has threatened to sue The Standard Group following a publication that claimed that he had separated with his wife.

Sossion has described the claims by the Nairobian ans lies adding that he is still happily married to his wife and are currently in Bomet.

“We are in Bomet and happy. What is in the Narobian are lies and we shall sue them for malicious damage,” said Sossion in a video.

Sossion further stated that his wife will be at home as he attends a prize giving day in a school today.

