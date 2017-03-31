Police Arrest ISIS Suspect In Malindi

86 SHARES Share Tweet

Police have arrested a suspected Islamic State militant on the country’s “most wanted” list who allegedly helped send recruits to Libya and Somalia.

Ali Hussein Ali, alias “Trusted One”, was arrested with two accomplices in Malindi on Monday.

In a statement on Thursday, police said Ali had helped smuggle recruits to Islamic State in Libya where he has ties with a human trafficking ring, and to the al Shabaab militant group in Somalia.

Police say the suspect also moved money around East Africa and beyond for Islamic State.

Police say Ali was born in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and moved to Kenya in 2010 under the guise of being a tourist.

He then moved to Libya, via South Africa and Sudan, where he joined IS, before returning to Kenya last November.

about the author: Ghetto Radio