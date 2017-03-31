Chaos In Huruma As Youth Attempt To Burn Down Bar

217 SHARES Share Tweet

Youths in Huruma’s Ngei area staged a demonstration on Thursday to protest the death of a fellow youth who was murdered on Friday.

The deceased Joseph Nyoike who was a fourth year student at the Jommo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was beaten to death after he allegedly broke a glass at Vineyard Bar in Huruma.

The owner of the bar who is only known as Sammy is said to have called a group of Maasai security who allegedly beat him to death.

Police had to be called to contain the youth who wanted to burn down the bar whose owner has gone into hiding.

Some youth resorted to stealing from pedestrians in Ngei where the demonstrations were happening.



COLLETA JUMA

about the author: Ghetto Radio