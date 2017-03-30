Nairobi artisan wins KSh1 million Betway Bonanza

45 SHARES Share Tweet

A 34-year old artisan from Nairobi has become one of many big winners in Betway’s weekly Bonanza Jackpot after correctly predicting the scoreline of six out of eight matches.

Betway’s weekly Bonanza is slightly different from the main Jackpot in that, to win, customers are expected to correctly predict the scoreline of eight games rather than the outcome of either a win, loss or draw. It is billed as the more difficult of the two with the potential winnings normally higher than that of the main Jackpot.

The winner, Mr. Geoffrey Nyandoro Nyamau, plies his trade in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate, and he won the amount after correctly predicting the scoreline of six matches out of the possible eight.

“I am very excited to win KSh1 million, it is my biggest win so far. I placed my bet and watched all the games that I had selected. That night, I went to bed with confidence that I had won, I was very excited to hear from Betway who called soon after to confirm my win,” said the father of two.

He also confirmed that he’s been regularly betting for the past two years with his average bet being around KSh100. Last year in December, he won KSh20 000, his biggest win prior to this one. Although he has yet to decide on what to do with his winnings, he may invest some of it in expanding his wooden crafts business.

With Betway’s weekly Bonanza, customers stand to win a bonus of KSh250 000, KSh500 000, KSh1 million and KSh2 million for four, five, six and seven correct entries respectively out of the maximum eight. The amount for correctly predicting all eight fixtures varies from time to time, with this week standing at an incredible KSh90 million.

about the author: Polosa