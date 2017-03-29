Government Denies Using State Organs To Frustrate Joho

54 SHARES Share Tweet

The president is not using public departments to intimidate Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, government spokesperson Erick Kiraithe has said.

Speaking at a press conference, Kirathe said that the investigations regarding Joho’s certificates presented in public office have nothing to do with political intimidation.

He said that tax evasion investigations into a company affiliated with Joho began last year in January but stopped when the company got a court order to stop the investigations which resumed in January this year when the order was lifted.

Kiraithe said that the fake certificate investigations will be done on all politicians irregardless of the party they are affiliated with.

He further urged Kenyans to steer clear of the political incitement by contesting politicians in the coming elections.

Kiraithe further added that if the opposition wishes to carry out countrywide demonstrations they should go ahead because it is their right.

about the author: Ghetto Radio