Tanzania Doctors To Start Work By April

Health CS Doctor Cleopa Mailu has announced that Tanzanian doctors will start working in Kenya in the first week of April.

Dr Mailu says the medics will be given two-to-three year contracts, and would be posted to national, county and faith-based health facilities.

Speaking during an impromptu visit to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Dr Mailu denied claims that some 1400 Kenyan doctors were facing unemployment.

The Medical Association of Tanzania has called for the halt to the importation of Tanzanian doctors asking the Kenyan government to implement the CBA with the doctors first.

