Tanzania Doctors To Start Work By April

March 20, 2017

Health CS Doctor Cleopa Mailu has announced that Tanzanian doctors will start working in Kenya in the first week of April.

Dr Mailu says the medics will be given two-to-three year contracts, and would be posted to national, county and faith-based health facilities.

Speaking during an impromptu visit to the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Dr Mailu denied claims that some 1400 Kenyan doctors were facing unemployment.

The Medical Association of Tanzania has called for the halt to the importation of Tanzanian doctors asking the Kenyan government to implement the CBA with the doctors first.

 

  • Schuitman Jeroen Laurens

    Now i wonder what type of work permit these doctors will get and more importantly, if the whole procedure to acquire these professionals is done according to Kenyan law. An employer who wishes to employ a foreign national will be required to show proof of attempts to find suitable Kenyan candidates first for the job openings. I dont believe they did.