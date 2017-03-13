MORE “Rich” Youth Being Radicalised.

101 SHARES Share Tweet

Youth involvement in violence extremism is rapidly growing in the country a new study has revealed.

The study which was done by Peacenet Kenya in partnership with OSSREA and IGAD shows that Africa is amongst the most volatile in ethnic conflicts and violent extremism.

Speaking at the launch of the research, professor Sunday Okello said that even youth in very well off families are being radicalised alongside the poor ones.

Okello said that the last two decades has seen the youth grow as the lead contributors to social unrest.

The study attributed as personal ideologies as push factors to the radicalisation of the youth.

about the author: Ghetto Radio