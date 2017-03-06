Man Sentenced To Hang Over Mob Justice

125 SHARES Share Tweet

A man who was in a mob that killed a theft suspect is facing the hangman’s noose after the High Court found him guilty of murder.

Victor Ochieng will pay for the sins of the others in the crowd who decided to take the law into their own hands, beating Peter Onyango to death for allegedly stealing a cow in Karapul, Siaya county.

Witnesses in the case testified that the mob had an estimated 30 people. They pointed out that Ochieng was seen with fuel as he prepared to set Mr Onyango on fire.

The police arrested Ochieng’ after the owner of the stolen cow, Roslyn Oketch, and a neighbor, Dan Ayoo, identified him as one of the people who beat up the victim.

