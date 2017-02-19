Terminally Ill Boy Abdi Aziz Is Dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

23 year old terminally ill boy who hit Kenyan headlines by his positive attitude despite his big battle with cancer has passed away.

Abdi Aziz passed away on Sunday morning.

Aziz hit the headlines after he made a request to go to Mecca after his doctors told him he had a very short period to live.

The doctors in India where he had gone for treatment told him his cancer was at a very bad stage that could not be treated.

Despite the sad news, Aziz kept his faith knowing that all was not lost. Through crowdfunding, Aziz finally went to Mecca.

His star however fell on Sunday morning.

