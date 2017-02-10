Uhuru Announces Reward For His #UhuruDabChallenge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Just a day after he was lynched by Kenyans On twitter over the dab dance while Kenyans were dying of hunger, President Uhuru Kenyatta has now offered a reward for person with the best dab.

Dubbed #DabChallenge Uhuru has asked Kenyans to take a 30 seconds video of themselves dabbing at an IEBC registration center and send them to him on his social media.

Though the president has not yet stated they type of reward he will be offering alongside a visit to the State House, opinionated Kenyans have already started giving their response on the challenge.

#UhuruDabChallenge Post your #Dab picture or a 30 second video here on my Twitter account or on https://t.co/Fa35ypBknh pic.twitter.com/bBUhb7jNcc — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 10, 2017

…will be rewarded for their patriotism, including visiting with me at State House #UhuruDabChallenge — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 10, 2017

You make Donald Trump seems like a wiseman. Your ignorance has no boundary. What a shame!!! #UhuruDabChallenge — Mungah (@ItsMungah) February 10, 2017

about the author: GhettoRadio 89.5FM