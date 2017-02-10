Uhuru Announces Reward For His #UhuruDabChallenge

Uhuru doing the dab with FBI dance crew

Just a day after he was lynched by Kenyans On twitter over the dab dance while Kenyans were dying of hunger, President Uhuru Kenyatta has now offered a reward for person with the best dab.

Dubbed #DabChallenge Uhuru has asked Kenyans to take a 30 seconds video of themselves dabbing at an IEBC registration center and send them to him on his social media.

Though the president has not yet stated they type of reward he will be offering alongside a visit to the State House, opinionated Kenyans have already started giving their response on the challenge.

 

 

