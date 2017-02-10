Prezzo Responds To Attack On his Manhood By Ex Girlfriend

Whether this Prezzo and Michelle Yola’s romanza series is staged or real, i must admit am entertained. Prezzo is the kind of guy who will make sure you shall keep his name in your mouths till his last minute maze.

Like a typical soap opera, the unexpected always takes course in this rocky relationship.

The on and off couple called it quits late last year after infidelity and cheating allegations from Miss Yola.

However,the two have failed in settling their issues privately and decided to strip their dirty linen for the public to see and its getting uglier by day.

So Michelle Yola took on her social media to attack Prezzo’s tiny member, claiming that it was so embarrassing to cheated on by someone with a tiny D. It shows people how low you stooped she ranted;

“No,actually imagine a NIGGA with a small dick cheating on you! He is embarrassing you, showing people what you settled for.’’

Expectedly Prezzo never leaves anything un-addressed and this is where shots firing took a tough turn.

Never short of responses, Prezzo fired back by asking Yola why she had a tattoo on her hand tatted his name if indeed his D was tiny;

‘’Oh yeah,it was so ‘small’ that she had my name ‘Ngechu’ tatted on her…it really must be small.’

And if you thought this guy was done, think twice because the second shot was real pain on Yola’s a**.

Prezzo insisted, he still smashed it irregardless of whether her has a major or mini member…..He STILL SMASHED IT!!!

Ouch……poor Yola is yet to return the big blow on her. Tuache Movie Iendelee…..

Meanwhile another of Prezzo’s countless exgirlfriend from Tanzania, one @divathebawse has deleted or rather covered a tattoo she too had on her hand written “Prez”.

The charm that this guy uses on women must be something out of this world!

Check out Yola’s tattoo reading “Ngechu”;

MUKAMI KANYI