Why Kenyatta University Students Will See More Of Vera Sidika In The Recent Future

Everything that has a start has an end. Its a rule of nature. A crucial one for this matter.

Do you recall where all this socialite madness started from?? Well if you dont, allow me to remind of Collo’s “You Guy” video that featured Vera Sidika as the main video vixen. That’s where it all began.

Everyone started talkibg about her big derriere and beauty and before we knew it she was Prezzo’s clande.

Then came Huddah and her Big Brother Africa eviction, the beefs and here we are now, Nairobi alone has more than 10,000 socialite. This are ladies who do nothing in life. Nothing in sort of a job or hustle to be precise. However, they are the same people who enjoy life with the bigger spoon,having the privilege to have life’s finest things.

Before joining the Showbiz,Vera Sidika was a third year University student at the Kenyatta University Main campus In Kahawa studying Interior Designs.

Seems the bootylicious ,now richer and popular mother of all socialite is ready to put a stop to what she started and she has announced her going back to school intention to get her Degree.

Vera reveals that before dropping out to join the showbiz,she had only 2 semesters left to graduate. Seem K.U students will now have a free view of her praised bodily features more regularly since two Semesters is no small time in school.

Vera announced this decision through her Instagram account,where she dropped the caption below accompanied by a photo of the University’s gate;

“Education is very important. Only had two semesters left to clear before i got into showbiz and it hasn’t been easy. School, work, travel but been trying so hard to finish and get my degree. You man have the fame and the money…but an investment in knowledge always pays the best interests.”

MUKAMI KANYI