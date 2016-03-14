Victoria Kimani Addresses “Illuminati Rumours” Over Her Satanic Photos (Pics)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Victoria Kimani has recently been on the receiving end facing harsh critics from Kenyans over “demonic” photos she took, bearing Illuminati signs which prompted her to respond and stop the bad rumor.

The photos, created an impression that the Chocolate City songstress might have joined the populous but dreaded international cult, The illuminati.

“Imitation that can lead you to hell Illuminati,” wrote one Instagram User by the name @Daniella_chedvah.

The “Prokoto” hit maker has since explained why she took the photos,assumed to be satanic and reminded her fans that she loves Jesus.

According to Vickie, the photos which have caused an uproar were purely a tribute to the late Popstar, David Bowie who used to like performing with such signs,the lightning bolt was his favorite;

“The app I used in this picture pays homage to the late David Bowie (RIP) ….. Some people have decided that I have joined a cult because of this picture…. And the blogs love it. But unfortunately it’s not true. I’m in the lab recording my first album and I love Jesus #AfricamustWakeup #Album1,” she wrote.

However,the Lightning Bolt and the hidden eye are illuminati popular signs. The lighting bolt represent Lucifer, the fallen angel, falling from heaven as a lighting bold as described in Luke 18:10. The lighting bold is a Satanic ray widely used in the music industry.

Apart from Bowie, other celebrities famed for the Lightning Bolt are Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

MUKAMI KANYI

MUKAMI KANYI