12 year old girl arrested over Msando’s death

A 12-year-old girl has been taken into police custody for seven days to allow detectives finalize their investigation into the murder of slain IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando.

Police say the girl was found in possession of a phone that was allegedly used to send threatening messages to the late Masndo.

The Kiambu Juvenile Court on Thursday remanded her at the Muthaiga Police Station as police continue with investigations.

girl was arrested in Awendo, Migori County Wednesday (August 21) and later brought to Nairobi.