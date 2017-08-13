10 year old girl among protestors shot dead in Mathare

A 10-year old girl was shot dead by police firing “sporadic shots” at protesters in Mathare Area 4 on Saturday morning.

The class four pupil was killed while playing at the balcony of her parents’ home.

The neighbourhood is reportedly a stronghold of NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, whose party has rejected the results of Tuesday’s vote as a “charade”.

Kenyan police killed at least 11 people in a crackdown on protests as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupted in Kisumu and slums surrounding the capital, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

The bodies of nine young men shot dead overnight in Nairobi’s Mathare slum were brought to the city morgue, a security official told Reuters, adding that the men had been killed during a police anti-looting operation.

Another government official told reporters another man was killed in Kisumu county.

Kisumu’s main hospital was treating four people brought in overnight with gun-shot wounds and six who had been beaten by police, hospital records showed.

One man, 28-year-old Moses Oduor, was inside his home in the impoverished district of Obunga when police barged in after midnight as part of house-to-house raids, dragging him out of his bedroom and laying into him with clubs