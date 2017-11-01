1 shilling stake makes duo new millionaires in town

A male nurse and Uber driver became the latest millionaires in town after striking windfalls from little known mobile betting firm Betpawa last weekend.

Paul Karanja and Abdi Ahmed staked just one shilling each, combining 26 teams in bet accumulators that yielded the windfall.

Karanja, a government nurse placed ten different one-shilling multi-bets, and only realized he was on a winning path when 24 of the matches ended according to his predictions.

He nervously followed the remaining two through live score applications but still could not believe when the two concluded according to his prediction.

The 34 year-old father of one is planning to venture into private practice following the windfall and plans to keep betting.

“I don’t earn much so I opted to go for the cheapest option of one shilling. I’ve been winning small monies and never really thought I would get such a huge amount.”

“Now I just want to service some loans then find a way of venturing into private practice. Having won with one shilling, I will keep playing and hope to win again.” He said flanked by his wife and brother

Ahmed also placed several bets on a boring day when he was grounded by his ailing wife. “My wife was not feeling well so she told me not to go out. I then decided to look for games on the betting platform. I decided to check how the matches were proceeding from the bed and when a realized I was close to the money, I became alert and followed the remainder to conclusion.”

The 28 year-old is planning to build a house for his young family then plough the rest of his money into business. “The two winners are not isolated. Just two days ago, we awarded one winner who won Sh117000 from one

shilling and a week ago we awarded another winner in Mumias a cool Sh700000 after betting with a shilling. We encourage our clients to stake small and win big.

As we award our big winners we urge other punters who have not joined betPawa to join the Team Pawa simply by registering, they will be awarded Sh25 free bet.” Betpawa chief executive Dos Kariuki said