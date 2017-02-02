Technical University Students today staged protests outside Pangani Police station over the killing of one of them who was allegedly shot dead on Saturday at Mlango Kubwa Mathare Constituency. Chairperson of the Students Association in TUK Brian Ricks Obare says accused Pangani Police officers of killing Francis Kibera on Saturday. The third...
Television Siren Janet Mbugua yesterday said goodbye to her colleagues at Citizen after his resignation notice expired. Janet who anchors alongside Hussein Mohamed said goodbye in an emotional send off that almost saw her co host the tough interviewer Hussein Mohamed break into tears. “Everything that has a beginning has an end,”...
An Ohio woman accused of raping and robbing a male taxi driver was arrested while two accomplices remain at large. Brittany Carter, 23, was charged this month with first-degree rape and aggravated robbery for a Jan. 28 incident in Findlay, Ohio, according to the News-Messenger. Police said Carter got into a taxi around 4:24 a.m. [&hellip...